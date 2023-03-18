Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $114.50

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $102.24 on Friday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

