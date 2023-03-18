Analyzing 8X8 (EGHT) and Its Peers

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 153 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 8X8 to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million -$175.38 million -4.49 8X8 Competitors $909.78 million -$45.21 million -8.27

8X8’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 509 3026 5045 74 2.54

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 8X8 and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.78%. Given 8X8’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -126.27% -1,628.96% -18.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 rivals beat 8X8 on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

