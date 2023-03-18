Analyzing TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of TransAlta Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Boralex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta Renewables and Boralex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A $0.37 23.49 Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -222.14

Analyst Ratings

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransAlta Renewables and Boralex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta Renewables 0 3 1 0 2.25 Boralex 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 68.87%. Boralex has a consensus price target of $47.72, suggesting a potential upside of 70.25%. Given Boralex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boralex is more favorable than TransAlta Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta Renewables and Boralex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A Boralex N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TransAlta Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TransAlta Renewables pays out 223.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables, Inc. engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility. The Canadian Gas segment involves output of the Sarnia facility. The company was founded on May 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc. engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

