Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $6.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.15 on Monday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Angi by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.