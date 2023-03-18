APA (NASDAQ:APA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.