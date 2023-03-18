Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 575,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

