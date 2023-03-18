Apella Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWD opened at $145.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

