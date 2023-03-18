Apella Capital LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,696,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 529,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.