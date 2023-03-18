Apella Capital LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $5,371,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 25,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.07.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

