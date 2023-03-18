Apella Capital LLC Invests $401,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

WTRG stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

