Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

