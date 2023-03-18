Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essential Utilities Price Performance

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.