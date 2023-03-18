API3 (API3) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. API3 has a total market cap of $100.10 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00005950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

