Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 104,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

