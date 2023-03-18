Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ARNC opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 476.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 135,305 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Arconic by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

