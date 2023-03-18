Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,713,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.