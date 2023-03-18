Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.33.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,713,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.