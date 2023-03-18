Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of TPRFF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 90,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,855. Aris Mining has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

