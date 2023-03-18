Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.82 and last traded at $163.60. Approximately 2,440,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,428,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

