Ark Trading Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $59.82 million and $3.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004055 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,731,692 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.