Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.17 Million Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 89,795 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 799.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ONEY traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

