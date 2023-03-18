Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

VB stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 946,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,922. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average of $189.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

