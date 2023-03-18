Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,299 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. 233,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

