Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude Sells 1,292 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.60. 1,733,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after buying an additional 123,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.