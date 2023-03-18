ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Up 30.8 %

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 1,771,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,932. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

