ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.46 million.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of ATIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,932. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.