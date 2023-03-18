Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Volume of $276.01 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.64 or 0.00064042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and approximately $276.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,672,544 coins and its circulating supply is 325,609,824 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.