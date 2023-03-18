Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $105.11 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

