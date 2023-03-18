Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,544 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

