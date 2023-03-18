Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.