Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

