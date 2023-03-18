Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.