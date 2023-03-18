Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $554,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $61.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $993.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

