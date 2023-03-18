AvocadoCoin (AVDO) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.51

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $852.12 or 0.03085331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $0.51 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00373713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,481.83 or 0.27162774 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

