Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Acquires $97,308.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AX stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.