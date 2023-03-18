Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of ADXS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

