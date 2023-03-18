Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Shares Up 5.7%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. 323,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Azarga Uranium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

