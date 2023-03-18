BABB (BAX) One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million

BABB (BAX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One BABB token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a total market cap of $23.49 million and $1.09 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BABB Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 tokens. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BAX is the utility token of BABB platform. a decentralised bank for the microeconomy, providing individuals and businesses with a UK bank account, powered by blockchain technology. The account is managed via a smartphone app and provides access to a decentralised payment card. In addition, partnerships with central banks allow for the integration and issuance of other digital currencies around the world, further stimulating local micro-economies and expanding the reach of the BABB solution and its underlying BAX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

