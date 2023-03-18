BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.67

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.67 and traded as high as $45.26. BAE Systems shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 61,028 shares changing hands.
BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
