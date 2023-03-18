BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.67

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.67 and traded as high as $45.26. BAE Systems shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 61,028 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.25.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

