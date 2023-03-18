Barclays Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $228.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $145.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.29.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $202.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $24,458,163. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

