Barclays Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $45.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of -0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,327,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,823,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

