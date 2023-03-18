Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €42.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 1.0 %

FPE stock opened at €30.20 ($32.47) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($48.17). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.32.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

