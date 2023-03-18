Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €83.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WAF stock opened at €68.20 ($73.33) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($164.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.19.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.