Bio-Path’s (BPTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTH remained flat at $1.56 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,967. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.