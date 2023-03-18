Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TECH traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 1,278,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,535. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $605,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

