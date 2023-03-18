BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

