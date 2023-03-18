BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Major Shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed Buys 348,000 Shares of Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed purchased 348,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BiomX Trading Down 5.5 %

PHGE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 167,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,031. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHGE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BiomX by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

