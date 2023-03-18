Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $16.98 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $297.31 million and approximately $68.49 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00062257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00134211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

