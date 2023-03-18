BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Volume Tops $196,714.26

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $196,714.26 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00032849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00205608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.42 or 0.99976608 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.10289584 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $325,154.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

