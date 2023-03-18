Bitkub Coin (KUB) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00006602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $154.19 million and approximately $797,092.51 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitkub Coin Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

