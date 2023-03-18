BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,227. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

